Hallowe'en drunk from Burnley was abusive to people outside a church and insulted female police officer, court told

A Hallowe'en drunk, who was abusive in front of people outside a Nelson church, insulted a female police, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Adam Bell, who has 70 offences on his record, was arrested after the trouble on October 31st.

The hearing was told the 43-year-old had made a call to the police. Officers attended and found him drunk on Carr Road. He was immediately abusive and was warned about his behaviour, which members of the public could clearly hear.

Mr Richard Greenhough, prosecuting, said the defendant smelled of alcohol and swore at the officers.

The prosecutor continued: "He was told to stand up instead of leaning against the church and to stop swearing.”

The defendant, of Burnley but of no fixed address, then made offensive comments to the female officer.

Miss Laura Heywood, defending Bell, said he suffered with depression and was a recovering alcoholic. He had relapsed at the time of the offence.

The solicitor said the defendant had lived next door to a man with mental health issues, he had damaged Bell’s window in September and it had still not been fixed. He knew the neighbour had mental health issues and had tried to help him but the defendant felt he couldn’t assist him anymore and had to move out.

Miss Heywood added: "He keeps him up through the night, banging and causing a disturbance. He has not been able to sleep properly, with a negative effect on the defendant’s mental health.”

"He had thought of self- harming and decided to phone the police.”

Bell admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40, with a £32 victim surcharge.