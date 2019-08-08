Hairdresser Andy's charity mission to celebrate 30 years at his Burnley salon

Margaret Thatcher was celebrating a decade as Prime Minister, Simply Red were riding high in the charts with the ballad If You Don't Know Me By Now and iconic character 'Dirty Den' met a grizzly end in BBC's Eastenders.



The character, played by Lesley Grantham, was shot while he took a stroll along the canal in an episode watched by 20 million viewers.

Andy Jackson celebrates 30 years at his Burnley hair salon with his daughter and fellow stylist Joelle (third from left) and stylists Lisa Broxup and Gemma Tonkinson .

It was 1989 and also the year hairdresser Andy Jackson launched his own salon in Burnley's Harle Syke.

Thirty years on and Andy has become one of the best known in the profession across the town still doing the job he loves.

Andy, who is now 54, said: "Sometimes I cannot believe that I have been in business for 30 wonderful years and what is fantastic is that some of my clients have been with me for the whole time.

" I would like to say a huge thank you to all our clients past, present and future because without you, I wouldn’t be able to do the job I love every single day."

Andy outside his salon with his parents, Ken and Margaret and daughter Joelle.

Plenty of celebrations are on the cards to mark the landmark anniversary and Andy and his staff are also using the birthday to help raise money for a cause close to their hearts, the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

There is a raffle and prize draws running at the Queen Street salon to support the appeal that holds regular testing sessions for the disease.

Since the first testing day held at Turf Moor in 2015, more than 1,900 men from the Burnley community have been tested and 211 of these were referred for further tests and treatments.

Before he found his vocation as a hairdresser Andy worked in a butcher's, as a builder and also a chef!

His hairdressing journey began at Nelson and Colne College alongside an apprenticeship with Steve Laird at The Village Barber in Oxford Road, Burnley.

Andy said: "This gave me invaluable experience and the opportunity to learn on the job.

"After a few years I felt ready to go it alone and set up my own salon and I am still here and hairdressing is still a big part of my life and every day still brings a new hairdressing challenge."

Andy has been married to his wife Karen for 11 years and the couple have a three year old daughter Ella who he admits keeps him young with no thoughts of retiring anytime soon.

Andy also has two older daughters, Drew, who works in media and marketing and Joelle who is is a stylist in her dad's salon.

Now 32, Joelle joined the family business when she was just 19 after training at Toni and Guy in Manchester.

Andy said: "I was delighted when Joelle joined me at the salon."

Joelle said she was always destined to become a hairdresser after watching her dad at work from being a little girl.

Joelle is mum to Amianie (eight) and two-year-old Ralph is also stepmum to eight-year-old Isabel with her partner Ben.

Andy paid tribute to the many 'fantastic' stylists he has worked with over the years who have helped to grow his business to become the flourishing success it is today.

