Gymnastics dream set to come true for talented Lilly-Ella

A talented young gymnast is making her mark in the sport.

Lilly-Ella Smith, who is a year five pupil at Whalley's Oakhill School, only took up rhythmic gymnastics two years ago at Ribble Valley Acrobatics Academy which is coached by the prep school's Head Boy's Mum, Toni Connolly.

Lilly-Ella Smith is a rising star in the world of acrobatics

Lilly-Ella has competed in the national Espoir competitions with the quartet of girls over the last two years. The girls have had an amazing experience travelling up and down the country, where they have learned lots both on and off the carpet.

Last weekend Lilly-Ella and her newly formed team went down to Stoke to take part in the national seeding’s competitio. This year it was massive with 38 teams taking part .

The girls performed exceptionally well and achieved sixth place, meaning that they not only qualified for the National Espoir league but also they would be competing in the British Championships

This is the highlight of the club's career and a dream come true for Lilly-Ella who has also won a sporting excellence grant from Ribble Valley county council to contribute towards her training for the coming year.