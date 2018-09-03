Guided walks round Padiham cemeteries set to reveal people and events from the past

Guided walks around Padiham's two cemeteries will give the public the chance to find out about forgotten local people and events from the past.

The walks are taking place as part of the Heritage Open Days events.

Organised by the Friends of Burnley Cemeteries the walks are free and will last around an hour.

The first one takes place this Saturday (September 8th) at St John's Road cemetery at 11am. Anyone wishing to join is asked to meet at the main entrance.

On Sunday, September 16th there will be a tour of St Leonard's Church cemetery in Blackburn Road at 11am.

Walkers are asked to meet at the main entrance.