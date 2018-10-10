Guests and staff evacuated from Burnley hotel after fire breaks out

Guests and staff had to be evacuated from a Burnley hotel this morning after a fire broke out.

The drama unfolded at the Premier Inn hotel in Queen Victoria Road after the blaze was reported on the ground floor at 5-18am.

After receiving reports there was a person inside the building fire crews wearing breathing apparatus made a thorough search of the premises but confirmed there were no casualties.

Crews from Burnley, Nelson and Padiham were at the scene of the blaze, which is next to the Queen Victoria pub, for an hour and they put the fire out with a hosereel jet.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.