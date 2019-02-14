Group urges Burnley folk to become 'bridge builders' in the borough

The Building Bridges in Burnley group invited people to become bridge builders in the town to work with them in their future projects and activities.

The event, hosted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North at his house, saw people of all faiths and backgrounds visit from around the borough.

The Bishop welcomed Sajda Majeed, BBB's new Faith Friends coordinator, who informed all about the group's work with schools around Burnley.

Bishop North said: "We were overwhelmed and overjoyed by the attendance at the Building Bridges in Burnley event last night. It is inspiring to see how much passion there is in our town for healthy relationships between people of different faiths.

"Let's hope that we are able to find a new crop of volunteers for this vital work so that together we can make Burnley an even happier and more united place to live."

Mozaquir Ali, Bea Foster, Peter Lumsden and Father Peter Hapgood-Strickland outlined the most recent projects and activities carried out and regular work that BBB undertakes:

This included the annual Burnley Community Football Tournament, a meeting with Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge, as well as the forthcoming exciting activities for this year including the community dialogue events around Burnley.

Those present were invited to help continue the excellent work of the group by being, among other things, a bridge builder in their own community.

A significantly unexpected number of people signed up to be volunteers which was really good news for Building Bridges in Burnley.

Mozaquir Ali, one of the directors of BBB, said: "We are really thrilled with the enthusiasm expressed by people signing up to work with us and we look forward to working together to continue the vital wor to make Burnley a even better and fairer town."

Coun. Bea Foster said: "I was absolutely delighted to see so many people at the Bishop's home. There was lots of enthusiasm in the room and many people signed up as volunteers to work together for the common good, i.e. to continue to make Burnley a welcoming, safe place for all people, where everyone feels a sense of belonging."