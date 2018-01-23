Grieving son slams ‘lenient’ sentence

The heartbroken son of a Clitheroe woman who died after being injured in a collision has criticised the “lenient” sentence handed to the driver.

Patricia Sharples (79), suffered multiple injuries when she was struck by a Ford Kuga in the Lowergate car park of Clitheroe. The incident happened at about 11am on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016.

Mrs Sharples, who lived in Candlemakers Court, was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital, but died on Christmas Day 2016.

Kim Stanworth (55), of Station Road, Padiham, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and driving without a valid licence.

She was given a six month jail term suspended for two years, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work.

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser, Patricia’s son, Andrew Wadsworth, said he was disappointed and called for a tougher sentence.

“I feel sick,” he said. “My mother died from her injuries and this woman has got away with a driving ban and a suspended sentence. My mother was sedated the entire time she was in hospital and I couldn’t even speak to her. I’m just very surprised at the lenient sentence.”

Patricia lived in Slaidburn most of her life and moved to Clitheroe four years ago. The retired secretary enjoyed reading, knitting and taking her dog for a walk.

Andrew (51), who lives in Langho, described his mum as a “kind person” who lived an independent life. He said: “She was a nice, kind, caring person who enjoyed going out. She was a healthy woman and very active. It’s been difficult trying to cope with her sudden death.”