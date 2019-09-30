Green fingered Burnley students ready to tackle peace garden face-lift project

Professional gardeners are being called in to help Burnley students transform a Peace Garden at their school.

Blessed Trinity RC College has been allocated funds from the Careers and Enterprise 'Virtual Wallet' project to upgrade the garden at the side of the school chapel.

Funding for the project will cover two days for 15 students to work on the project with help from a team of professionals.

Careers Leader Katie Hart said: “One of the programmes we chose to take part in was Volunteer in Youth (VIY), which challenges young people to learn trade skills on the job by fixing community buildings.

“The Peace Garden needs an upgrade with new benches and tidying up and I can’t wait to see the results.”