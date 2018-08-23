Great North Run: Colne camper van firm save the day for Burnley fundraisers

For most, training for the world's biggest half-marathon is concern enough, but for the director at a Burnley estate agents, finding accommodation was proving a challenge in itself... until a camper van hire firm came to the rescue.

Ian Bythell, Residential Director at local estate agents Petty’s, took on the challenge of competing in the Great North Run in aid of Pendleside Hospice, but having signed up somewhat later than plenty of the other 57,000 runners set to descend on Newcastle next month, finding a place to stay was the biggest uphill battle he faced.

With others having booked accommodation almost a year in advance, it was looking like Ian and fellow runner Scott Hornby would have to pull out of the race until Glenn Stock and Andrew Bannister of Colne-based Unique Camper Ltd heard about Ian’s dilemma and offered one of their top-of-the-range camper vans for the night.

“We decided fairly late on to take a place on the hospice team of runners and finding accommodation at this late stage had become a real problem," said Ian, who knows Scott and Glenn through work they do at Pendle Forest Ladies Hockey team. “We really appreciate Glenn and Unique Campers stepping in like this; he really has saved the day.

"He didn’t seem too keen on running with us when we suggested it though," Ian added. "Maybe next year?”

Part of the Unique Clean company, who offer commercial and domestic cleaning services, Unique Camper Ltd will be ensuring that Ian and Scott have somewhere to rest their sore legs after their 13.1-mile race.

“As they’re running in aid of Pendleside Hospice, we couldn’t let a small thing like a bed for the night stop them from taking part," said Glenn, while Christina Cope from Pendleside added: “It’s great when two local companies come together and help each other like this and it shows what can be done when we all work together.

"The fund raising efforts by our local businesses and the community as a whole ensure that we as a hospice can continue to provide much needed care to our patients and their families,” she added.

To sponsor Ian and Scott, head to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pettyestateagents-corporatechallenge