Grateful Pendle couple raise over £700 for canine charity to thank community who helped them find their treasured pooch

A couple, whose dog went missing when they were on holiday, have held an event to thank all the people who helped with the search to find her.

Rosie the Beagle went missing when her owners, Chloe Elliott and Nick Weinberg, were enjoying the holiday of a lifetime in Thailand in December.

And the cherished pet became a canine celebrity when around 500 people joined in the search to find her after Kate Richards, who was looking after her, posted pictures online.

Chloe (26) and 29-year-old Nick helped the search from their hotel in Thailand by setting up a facebook group called Find Rosie the Beagle which had 800 members within an hour.

They were inundated with messages from people to say they were looking out for Rosie.

And it was Nick’s sister who saved the day when she managed to coax Rosie to come to her before grabbing her to safety.

The couple vowed they would stage 'thank you' event to and the Rosie the Beagle thank you night was held at Colne and Nelson Rugby Club, at Holt House in Colne.

Attractions included a licensed bar, music, cake sale, face painting and a raffle with a host of prizes including hair and beauty vouchers, a meal for two and beer and prosecco treats.

The event raised around £750 which will be donated to the Pendle Dogs in Need charity.