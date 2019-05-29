Grateful parents of toddler thank Pendle dental practice staff for 'saving our daughter's life'

The parents of a toddler, who collapsed during a routine visit to the dentist, have praised staff at the surgery for their quick thinking action which they believe could have saved her life.

Tiny Larosa Nancy Wilkinson was leaving the Albert House Dental Practice in Colne with her mum, Julie Hind, when she suddenly became unresponsive.

Tot Larosa Wilkinson was given CPR by dental practice staff when she collapsed during a visit with her mum.

Julie (40) who is an estate agent with Clifford, Smith and Buchanan in Nelson, screamed for help and within seconds several members of staff came to her aid and performed CPR on the tot before calling for an ambulance.

Larosa's dad Jason Wilkinson, who was at work during the drama, has paid tribute to the staff saying: "Their fantastic group effort literally could have saved our daughter's life and I cannot put into words how grateful we are."

The family are now planning to make a special trip to the surgery to thank staff in person for their heroic acts.

The drama unfolded during a routine check up at the dental surgery for Larosa's older brother Seamus Kaye who is 14.

Larosa with her mum, Julie Hind and dad Jason Wilkinson, who are planning to say a very special thank you to the dental practice staff who came to the tot's aid when she collapsed there.

Although the toddler had experienced some sickness a couple of days before the incident and she had been checked over by the family GP she seemed to be getting better.

Jason, who is 32 and runs his own window cleaning business, said: "Julie was carrying Larosa down the stairs at the dentists when she became unresponsive and her eyes were rolling into the back of her head and her mouth was full of water

"Nothing like this has ever happened to her before so Julie was extremely distressed.

"The ambulance arrived within a couple of minutes and blue lighted her to Airedale General Hospital."

Once at the hospital Larosa was placed on oxygen and doctors managed to stabilise her while her family, including her other brother Elyias (15) kept a bedside vigil.

But the tot experienced a similar episode while in hospital which doctors believe could be a febrile seizure which can occur when a child has a fever. But as Larosa did not have a temperature to match she is currently being tested for epilepsy.

Jason said: "It was terrible when it happened again in the hospital but doctors have explained what to do if Larosa does have another fit."

In the meantime the cheeky toddler, who can already walk and say a host of words, is back to her old self.

Jason said: "She was wiped out after the seizure and just slept for hours but she is now so much better, she is cheeky, funny and very lively.

"Her favourite words are doggy and Lyas to call her brother out of bed in the morning."