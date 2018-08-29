Grateful mum thanks "wonderful" staff at Burnley General Hospital for saving her baby born three months early

The grateful mum of a tiny baby boy, who was born 14 weeks early, has thanked staff at Burnley General Hospital for saving his life.

Doctors had warned Maxine Kendall that her son, Max, may not survive after he was born at 26 weeks weighing just 2lbs 7oz.

Proud parents Mark Hughes and Maxine Kendall with their little battler, Max Wyatt.

But the little battler, who has fought off sepsis and kidney failure, has proved them wrong and now, after spending the first 12 weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Burnley, is almost ready to go home to his family.

Maxine, who is 28, said: "The staff at NICU saved my son's life, without them he would not be here.

"They are wonderful and I can never thank them enough for what they have done for Max.

"A lot of people take them for granted but I want to make everyone aware of the amazing job they do.

Tiny Max Hughes was not much bigger than a hand when he was born weighing ust 2lbs 7oz.

"They don't get enough credit for it."

Doctors have said Max will be able to join his familly at their home in Colne in a couple of weeks to be with his mum and dad, Mark Hughes and his big brothers, one-year-old Jack and twins Ryan and William who are seven.

Maxine said: "We can't wait to get Max home, everything seems a bit surreal at the moment.

"Although Max may always have problems with his lungs and immune system, at the moment everything is fine with him and he is doing well."

Proud brother William cannot wait for his little brother Max to come home.

Maxine was halfway through her pregnancy when a routine scan at Airedale General Hospital revealed she had zero fluids in her body which was affecting the health of her baby.

She was sent to Leeds General Infirmary where medics suggested a termination could be an option but Maxine and Mark refused to give up on their baby.

Maxine said: "We decided that if he wasn't going to make it, it would be something that happened naturally."

Taking doctors advice to get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids, everything ran smoothly until Maxine started bleeding at 26 weeks and then went into labour, possibly due to a ruptured placenta.

As Airedale, Leeds and Bradford hospitals were full Maxine was transferred to Burnley where Max made his early entrance.

Maxine added: "I was in labour for 12 hours before Max was born and rushed straight to NICU."

Max was given oxygen and doctors told Maxine and Mark to prepare for the worst when his kidneys started to fail and he contracted sepsis and also had suspected meningitis.

Maxine said: "He looked so poorly and his little tummy was all swollen and he couldn't wee either."

But the tiny trooper, who now tips the scales at 7lb 6 oz, rallied round and astounded doctors and nurses with his battling spirit.

Maxine said: "They really can't believe how well he has done, he is like our little miracle."

In honour of their tough little fighter, Maxine and Mark gave their son the middle name Wyatt which means little warrior. He has also taken the name Mark after his dad.

Maxine said: "The name Wyatt suits Max perfectly because of everything he has gone through.

"It has been hard but we have just kept going and I have a lot of support from my family and friends who have been there for us."