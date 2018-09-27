Grateful family donate iPads in memory of beloved husband and father

The family and friends of a Burnley man who died have generously donated to provide new iPads for use by East Lancashire Hospitals’ cancer nurse specialists.

Tom Macadam had previously benefitted from treatment at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and his wife Mary and son Patrick made the decision to use all donations received at the funeral to aid more local people by equipping the cancer nurses.

“It was fitting for the family to support both the NHS and cancer patients,” said Tom’s wife and former Burnley district nursing sister, Mary Macadam.

“And it’s comforting to know that, following Tom’s death, the family can see something good and positive coming from the generous funeral donations.”

Both iPads feature a plaque with the loving message "Donated in memory of Tom Macadam, Dearly Loved by Family and Friends".

The Macadam family’s iPads gift mean that Urology Cancer Nurse Specialists at Burnley General and Royal Blackburn teaching hospitals are able to use the modern technology to help explain diagnosis and treatment options during outpatient appointments.

Macmillan Specialist Nurse (Urology) Deborah Hesketh said: “The Cancer Services team would like to thank the Macadam family and their friends for their very kind and welcome donation.

“Unlike desktop computers, because the two iPads are light and easy to transport, they are used by specialist cancer nurses to help wherever they are working and this will make a big difference for both our patients and staff.”