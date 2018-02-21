Grandmother and devoted church worker Beryl was a friend to many

One of the best known faces in a closeknit village has died at the age of 83.

Mrs Beryl Crook ran the Sunday School at St John’s Church in Cliviger all her life, taking over the reins from her father, Clarence Slater.

Guiding a couple of generations through the school, Beryl was at the helm until recently when she fell and broke her hip.

And until her late 70s Beryl used to read with children at the village school, St John the Divine, where she herself was a pupil.

Beryl immersed herself in village life and was a friend and confidante to many people thanks to her caring nature and ready smile.

Her son Roger said: "Mum was always welcoming to everyone and had many friends.

"She loved life in the village and always wanted to know what was going on."

After leaving school Beryl worked at the Burnley Telephone Exchange until she and her late husband, Richard, took over the Cliviger general store and post office from Richard's parents in the mid 1950s.

They ran the business for around 30 years and it was only after the shop in Burnley Road was robbed that they made the decision to close it down.

Beryl went to work at the former Golden Lay egg distribution factory in Harle Syke, Burnley until that was closed down after the salmonella egg scandal in 1988. From there she went to work at the former Skippers garage in Burnley as a receptionist and telephonist, the job she had done at the start of her career.

Beryl was also involved with the women's institute and mother's union in Cliviger and she loved playing whist and dominoes but was famed for being bad at it and always winning the booby prize.

Beryl's funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 28th, at 9-45am at St John’s with cremation at Burnley at 11-20am. A wake will be held afterwards at the Ram Inn, Cliviger.

She leaves her children Gillian, Lesley and Roger and grandchildren Dan and Kealy.