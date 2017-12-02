Grace in ultimate final to be crowned X Factor winner

A duet with chart topper Paloma Faith sealed a place for Ribble Valley singer Grace Davies in tomorrow night's ultimate final show of the X Factor.

Grace broke down in tears after the audience, and all four judges, gave her a standing ovation when she sang her own original song, Roots, with Faith.

Describing her as a "true artiste" Fatih said that Grace, who is from Langho, reminded her of herself, saying: "She has done this exactly like I would have done.

"She is a true artiste and that is why she deserves to win."

Grace was the first contestant to be voted through to tomorrow's final with band, Rak Su.

Kevin Davy White left the competition after a public vote.

Earlier this week Grace wowed the crowds at her homecoming performance in Blackburn’s Cathedral Quarter.

Thousands gathered to watch her perform a collection of songs including some the talented songstress had written herself.

The show took place in front of Blackburn's £25 million Cathedral Quarter and saw a giant screen erected especially for the event and she was joined on stage by her mentor Sharon Osbourne.

Earlier in the day the former warehouse worker and barmaid (20) took part in a whistle stop tour of the borough on board the X-Factor battlebus.

