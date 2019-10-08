Government staff to move into former Burnley Poundstretcher store

Burnley's former Poundstretcher will be used as a base for Ministry of Justice probation workers.



Government bosses say about 60 staff will be located at the building in Queen's Lancashire Way after an application to divide the shop into two units was approved by Burnley Council.

Half of the building will be used as offices for the National Probation Service while the other unit will remain as a shop.

The proposed development comprises the sub-division of the vacant former Poundstretcher unit to form two units of roughly equal size.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application reads: “The new units will be split into approximately 494 sqm and 791 sqm in size.

“The Ministry of Justice intend to occupy the new 494 sqm unit as the National Probation Service, which will require a change of use to B1(a) offices.

“The other unit is proposed to remain as the consented A1 retail use.

“Approximately 60 staff will be located at the building.

“Vehicular parking will be provided on site for staff and visitors, with the existing car parking at the site split equally between the two units.”

The hours of operation of the office will be 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday.