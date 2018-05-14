Golfers in Burnley become Dementia Friends

A project to raise awareness of dementia was hosted at Burnley Golf Club.

Gary Derbyshire of the Ribble Valley based live-in care provider, Promedica24, and Burnley Golf Club secretary, Alan Green, organised the event at the club in order to encourage more people to transform the way that the public think, acts and talks about the condition.

The meet-up gave people the opportunity to talk about their own experiences of dementia, and included stories about loved ones living with the condition, through to discussions about the care pathway for those diagnosed with dementia.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24’s Ribble Valley and Dementia Champion, said: “Dementia is a topic that is often in the news now and so many people have direct experience of the condition.

"As a result, there’s a real buzz out there around making a difference and campaigning for better understanding of dementia amongst the general public.

"I’m extremely proud of our new Dementia Friends and have no doubt that they will act as fantastic ambassadors to the campaign and make a real difference to the lives of people with dementia.”

Gary is one of 10,000 volunteer Dementia Friends Champions across the UK encouraging people to learn more about dementia. Champions are supported by Alzheimer’s Society to run information sessions in their local community and train people to better understand dementia.

Promedica24 is Europe’s largest provider of live-in care. The support on offer helps to preserve people’s independence for as long as possible, with carers able to assist individuals with a wide range of needs and abilities, in their own homes. Each care package is tailored to meet an individual’s needs and staff are trained to provide more specialist support when required, including dementia care.

For more information or to book onto a Dementia Friends session, call Gary on 01254 375023 or email g.derbyshire@promedica24.co.uk or visit www.Promedica24.co.uk.