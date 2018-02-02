'Golf is in my blood': 17-year-old Burnley golfer aiming for the top

A budding young Burnley golfer is edging ever closer to her dream of becoming a professional after qualifying for the Association of College’s Sport National Championships.

Seventeen-year-old Bethan Andrew - an A-Level pupil at Blackburn College where she is studying Business, Economics, and Politics - will be playing as part of a mixed team at the championships in April, which are held at Nottingham University and sponsored by Sport England.

Celebrating competitive sport within colleges, the event is the largest annual student sporting competition in the UK, with nearly 1,700 college students taking part across 13 different sports.

“My mum represented England in the acclaimed Curtis Cup whilst she was five months pregnant with me, so golf is in my blood," said Bethan. “It is an honour to have the opportunity to represent the North West of England and I am really excited to compete.”

Damian Stewart, Head of Sport at Blackburn College, said: “We are incredibly proud of Bethan’s achievement. She is a fantastic role model for other students hoping to compete at a high level in their chosen sport and we are looking forward to following Bethan’s progress throughout the competition."