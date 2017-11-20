Glittering night to mark college's best ever GCSE results

A college has celebrated its best ever GCSE results at a glittering awards night.



Kelsey Hewitt was the star of the night at the awards evening for Shuttleworth College when he picked up an impressive array of accolades for subjects he studied including Music, French and Maths.

Some of the award winning students at Shuttleworth College's prize night to celebrate its best ever GCSE results.

He is now studying Maths, further Maths, Chemistry, Music and Physics A' levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School.

Thomas Ashworth also went home laden with trophies, including the prize for best overall male exam results after he celebrated five A*s, four As and a C in August. Thomas is now hoping to pursue a career in dentistry and is studying chemistry, biology and maths at Thomas Whitham sixth form in Burnley.

Lucy Leyland had the best overall female exam results and she impressed with a nine in English Literature, putting her in the top one per cent in the country. She also scored eight in maths, alongside three A*s and a host of other strong results.

Head Girl of 2017 Sophie Edwards admitted she was surprised to go up and collect the final trophy of the night, Student of the Year, for embodying the core values of Shuttleworth College and working consistently hard during her five years at the school.

Sophie, who is studying A'levels at Burnley College and hopes to be a doctor, said: "I couldn’t believe I won the title, I was shocked.

“I am proud of my achievements here and delighted to pick up three trophies and a number of certificates.”

The Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Ken Buckley, and the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker alongside Mayoress of Burnley Tracey Rhodes, presented some of the awards, alongside school governors.

Alison Latham from Nelson and Colne College presented a special STEM award to Tielar Bailey who is pursuing a career in science and maths after outstanding results. Tielar earned an engineering apprenticeship at Safron Aircelle, fighting off still competition to win the role.

“It was lovely to see everyone return to Shuttleworth and catch up with their progress since leaving,” said Headteacher Ruth England.

“This year group had to cope with a new exam syllabus and grading as well as new study sessions we introduced in school which meant they worked six additional hours a week preparing for the exams.

“They showed dedication and will now be appreciating the impact all their hard work has had as they have made their next step into college, apprenticeships or sixth form.”