Glass bottled milk making a comeback thanks to Blue Planet inspired Pendle business

A traditional service is being brought in to the new age thanks to a Pendle-based business who is aiming to cut down the amount of plastic people use in their everyday lives.

The Modern Milkman, which delivers plastic free groceries, including glass bottled milk, to doorsteps across Burnley, Pendle and Padiham has launched a brand new App, which enables customers to order right up to 9-30pm the night before to have their groceries delivered by 7-30am the next day.

The Modern Milkman was set up by business partners Paul White and Thomas Shaw, and local couple Simon Mellin and Becky Hilton.

Paul said: “The idea was borne from David Attenborough’s Blue Planet programme, which focussed on the plight of plastic on our oceans.

"The response has been pretty staggering, we’ve been really taken aback by it. It’s great to see so many people wanting to actually tackle this problem."

The team operate six areas and plan to expand further, as Simon explains. “There has been a huge appetite for this, and we’re reaching out to a whole new audience. It’s great to be able to bring old and new together, with a traditional doorstep service but accessed in a really convenient way that the customer can manage themselves”.

“There’s still a real desire to back local producers too and this is an easy way of doing that. We use a local dairy in Briercliffe, and all of the products we use are as local as we can find and we’ll continue that trend as we look to expand across the whole of Lancashire”.

The team have a range of products to include milk, flavoured milk, fresh orange, cream, eggs, butter and brownies by well-known local company Blondie Brownie and plan to grow the range to include other household items that consume a lot of plastic where they’ll offer convenience shop items with returnable and reusable packaging.

The venture has been so successful that The Modern Milkman will soon expand to cover Manchester, Hyndburn, the Ribble Valley and Craven.

The App has taken six months to develop and can be found on Apple’s App Store and on the Google Play store.