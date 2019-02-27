Glam up 1920s-style for a charity Peaky Blinders event at The Palazzo, Burnley

A Burnley marketing company is hosting an evening of roaring 20s fun at a Peaky Blinders-themed event in aid of a good cause.

Party-goers will be transported back in time as they glam up in 1920s fancy dress at the Three Peakys on Thursday, March 28th, at The Palazzo, Grimshaw Street.

+24 Marketing is organising the event in support of three team members who are taking part in Pendleside Hospice's National Three Peaks Challenge.

The event will help MD Dave Walker, marketing manager Sam Keenan and head of creative Rik Holden raise more than £500 each to take part in the charity feat.

Dave said: "Pendleside is special to everyone in our local community and I have come to closely understand the amazing things the hospice does as a trustee over the last four years. The whole team at +24 already volunteer for the charity in some way and so when the Three Peaks Challenge came up, it sounded like the perfect event to push ourselves to the limit.

"The Palazzo suggested we host an event there in order to help raise funds for the challenge and after a bit of discussion we decided on the Three Peakys concept! As well as raising vital funds for Pendleside, we wanted to make this a special event and something Burnley has never seen before!"

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal and a complimentary drink on arrival, and will be entertained by a magician, horse-racing, a charity auction and more.

Luckie-Rae Pepper, communications co-ordinator, said: "The whole office is a fan of Peaky Blinders (Dave especially) and since there are three team members taking on the National Three Peaks, the concept for the event clicked into place almost by itself from that starting point.

"As Burnley Bondholders we're regular attendees of the phenomenal charity fund-raising events hosted by other local businesses and charities, so we wanted to offer something that deviated slightly from the norm as fund-raisers go with Three Peakys - which is why we want to encourage 1920s dress from guests and are working hard to keep the Peaky Blinders theme present through every aspect of the night, from cocktails inspired by the era on arrival, horse racing and decorating the stunning Palazzo of Burnley to adhere to the theme."

Tickets are £35 per person or £300 for a table of 10. They are available from The Palazzo or a member of the +24 team on info@24marketing.co.uk or 01282 792568.