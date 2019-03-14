Girls' team from Burnley school were on the ball at top sporting competition

Talented youngsters from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College were crowned county champions in the girls’ under 15s North West Handball competition.

They were among 150 pupils from schools across the region who competed in the event held at UCLAN’s Sir Tim Finney Sports Centre in the event organised by the SPAR Lancashire School Games.

The team will now represent Lancashire in the North West Championships.

Andy Clark from the England Handball Association said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the SPAR

Lancashire School Games and helping to promote handball as an exciting sport to be involved in.

“Handball demands seven minutes each side of fast-paced action, teaching children valuable skills

such as decision-making, swift movement, teamwork and effective communication.

"Eight years ago, handball was a relatively small sport and we only had 25 teams registered

nationally. In 2018, the England Handball Association registered over 1500 schools and the sport just

continues to grow and grow.”