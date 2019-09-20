Gin bar could be opening in Burnley after planners serve up green light

Plans to transform a Burnley town centre sandwich bar into a gin bar or retail unit have been approved by planners.



The two-storey site comprises a corner building located at the junction of Yorke Street and Ormerod Street, opposite the side of Burnley Mechanics.

The new frontage will be of a traditional style with pilasters, stall risers and fascia reflective of a Victorian shop front design.

In a statement to planners the application read: "The existing elevation of the building onto Yorke Street is in a state of disrepair and these proposals would be an improvement to the building’s appearance.

"The proposals will also bring back a functional use to the building that will add to the vibrancy of this locality."

Burnley Council's Development Control committee approved the application made by Mr Neil Crossley, of Yorke Street, Burnley, this week.