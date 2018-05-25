Get in step for 1940s weekend with dance lessons

Dance lessons will be held in the run up to the popular Padiham on Parade weekend.

Two instructors have agreed to give free lessons to anyone wishing to learn some of the steps ahead of the 1940s weekend which the town will host on Saturday and Sunday, June 30th and July 1st.

The lessons will take place in the ballroom on Monday, June 4th from 7pm to 8pm.

It will give anyone wanting to join in the fun a chance to learn some of the steps to a variety of dances from the era.

The weekend celebrates everything 1940s and includes stalls, entertainment and a display of military vehicles.