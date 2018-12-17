Generous Burnley pupils helping homeless this Christmas

Kind-hearted St Augustine's RC Primary School pupils are aiming to make sure those in need have plenty of food at Christmas with their reverse advent calendar.

Pupils have been bringing in a 'gift' every day during advent, ranging from sugar, to soap, to soup as well as colouring pens and books and socks, hats and gloves.

Their Caritas Ambassadors – Caritas is a catholic charity which aims to help the poor and oppressed world-wide – have organised the event.

The items will be donated to local charity Emmaus, for the homeless.

"Everyone has been so generous – we have so many items," said headteacher Sinead Colbeck. "We want to try and ensure that Christmas is special for everyone."