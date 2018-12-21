Generous Burnley company's £1,100 donation to domestic abuse charity

A Burnley construction company has raised over £1,100 to support women and children escaping domestic abuse this Christmas.

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction raised the vital funds for SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services, which will help provide urgent support for survivors of domestic abuse over the festive period having held various dress-down days, raffles, and other events.

Accepting the cheque, Helen Gauder of SafeNet said: “What a wonderful, generous team Ring Stones are. By raising £1,150 they have given us the opportunity to put the money where it is most needed and really make a difference to people’s lives this Christmas.”

Ring Stones and SafeNet are both part of The Calico Group, a group of innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit, rather than financial profit, the driving force behind their wide range of high quality services.