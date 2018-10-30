Gawthorpe Hall to be lit up to mark end of the First World War

Padiham's historic Gawthorpe Hall will be lit up to mark the day 100 years ago when the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.



The conflict between 1914 and 1918, which became known as the Great War, left 17 million soldiers and civilians dead.



On Saturday November 10th, from 6pm to 9pm, local people are invited to commemorate and remember the end of the war and the many millions who were killed or came home dreadfully wounded.



The event will also honour the vast number of men and women on the home front who, often in dangerous and exhausting conditions, underpinned the war effort.



Large poppies will be displayed on the front lawn of Gawthorpe Hall, and a remembrance performance by pupils from Shuttleworth College will also take place.



Pupils from Shuttleworth College, and other local primary schools, have been involved in workshops to help them explore their own family stories, and how they were affected by war.



The Brothers in Arms Padiham exhibition will be on display in the barn.

This exhibition has already been shown at the stately home, highlighting the effect that the First World War had on the owners of Gawthorpe Hall, and on the local community of the losses they suffered.



Children attending the event will be able to make their own poppy light to take home, and the tea room will also be open.



This community occasion forms the final part of the Heritage Lottery Fund's 'First World War: Then and Now' programme, which awarded a grant of £10,000 to run this event, exhibitions, associated workshops and projects with the local community.



County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm really pleased to see that the local community is being invited along to this event. The war had a considerable impact on the Kay-Shuttleworth family, and on local people. Sad losses were experienced, just like as in thousands of other families across the country.



"The event is intended to symbolise the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war. It is fitting that local schools, and especially Shuttleworth College, have been involved in this commemoration. We must never forget what happened, and engaging with young people is so important in being able to achieve this.



"I'm sure that the students found it really interesting to see what previous residents endured. Maybe the project uncovered some personal family history for them as well. The links of many people who lived in Padiham at the time to Gawthorpe Hall are important. It clearly demonstrates the effects of the First World War on everyone.



"Lighting the Hall up, and the large poppies displayed on the front lawn seems to be a very fitting tribute. The performance by pupils from Shuttleworth College will make the remembrance even more poignant."



Local people attending the event are advised to walk in to the Hall as the driveway will be closed to vehicles. Alternative parking will be available at Shuttleworth College and in Padiham town centre and a shuttle bus will be provided to take people to Gawthorpe Hall for the event.



Visitors are also recommended to bring a torch, as the driveway can be dark.



The event is free to attend.



For more information telephone 01282 771004 or email gawthorpehall@lancashire.gov.uk.