Gawthorpe Hall prepares for Victorian Christmas weekend

Gawthorpe Hall will open for its annual Victorian Christmas event this weekend.

The fun-filled festive event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10-30am – 3-30pm, and sees the magnificent building decked out with all manner of seasonal trimmings.

The dining room will be set for Christmas dinner, there will be a real tree in the drawing room and guests can visit the housekeeper in the basement kitchen to get an insight into how the servants prepared the meals.

For children, there are creative Christmas crafts in the old nurseries, and an opportunity to visit Father Christmas in his Victorian library.

The Crickmore Crew Victorian carol singers are performing on Saturday while Peter Bull will be playing carols and Victorian songs throughout Sunday.

There will be homemade crafts and gifts on sale from Friends of Gawthorpe, and Gawthorpe Textiles Collection will have their bespoke quality textile range on sale.

The tearoom will also be open for refreshments.

Entry costs £6 adults, £4 concessions, accompanied children go free. Last entry is 3pm.