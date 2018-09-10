Gawthorpe Hall features in a popular TV programme

A historic stately home in Padiham that has already made headlines after a "ghost garden" reappeared after more than 70 years has been included in a special edition of one of the UK's most popular shows.

Gawthorpe Hall, known as the Downton of the North, was seen in yesterday's (Sunday) edition of Channel 4’s "Hidden Britain by Drone: Heatwave Special".

During the programme, Sir Tony Robinson used drone technology to see the garden and the stately hall in a completely different way - from above.

Broadcast on Channel 4, this unique bird's-eye view of the Jacobean Hall in Padiham showed the garden that was created during the recent hot weather, caused by various types of soil drying at different rates. This caused the layout of the Italianate style south parterre garden at the front of Gawthorpe Hall to show through the current lawn, displaying the old garden layout.

There has already been a huge influx of visitors over the summer keen to see the gardens, which were redesigned in the 1850s by Sir Charles Barry, who is famous for his work on the Houses of Parliament.

Sir Charles redesigned the garden at the front and back of the hall. The garden at the back is smaller and still in place, but the front one became too onerous to maintain after the Second World War, and was removed in 1946.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm really pleased that Gawthorpe Hall was included in this programme. Watching modern technology help us to explore our past was fascinating.

"There's been interest in the ghost garden from all over the world. It really has been incredible. There are so many interesting things to see here, and I really hope that people will come back and visit again, as well as spreading the word about what a historic jewel the hall is."

The programme can be seen again by visiting https://www.channel4.com/programmes/hidden-britain-by-drone.

The stately home holds the North West’s largest collection of portraits and collections of intricate lace, embroidery and needle work. Visitors to the Hall will also be able to enjoy all of the regular attractions, such as the fabulous seventeenth-century plasterwork and panelling, the Victorian tiles, luxurious textiles and the stunning Long Gallery.

An exhibition on display until November 4th highlights how the First World War affected the owners of Gawthorpe Hall and other people living in the area. Personal archives from the Kay-Shuttleworth family are also on display for the first time in the exhibition. Gawthorpe Hall is run by Lancashire County Council's museum service, on behalf of the National Trust. Admission price to Gawthorpe Hall is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions. National Trust members and children go free. Entrance to the garden and grounds of Gawthorpe Hall is free.

Normal opening times are 12pm to 5pm Wednesdays to Sundays, with last entry to the hall at 4.30pm. The museum is open on Bank Holidays.