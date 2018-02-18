Gas explosion at house in Padiham

One person received burns after a gas explosion at a house in Padiham this morning.

The shocking incident happened at 9-15am in Garden Street and fire crews from Padiham, Burnley, Hyndburn and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to the scene..

The rear of the semi-detached property was structurally damaged by the explosion and as a result the neighbouring property was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters used one jet at the scene to make the scene safe and requested both gas and electrical engineers at the property to isolate the utilities.

There was one casualty who was taken to hospital via ambulance after receiving burns.

A safety corden has been put in place and building control has been requested in order to assess the building.