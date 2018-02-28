Garden waste collections to resume

Garden waste collections are restarting in Burnley after the usual temporary halt over winter.

Collections from homes signed up to the subscription service resumed on Monday on one of the collection rounds (and will begin on March 5th for properties on the other collection round).

Burnley Council is also set to re-start taking subscriptions for its paid-for fortnightly garden waste service from March 1st. It introduced a £30 annual subscription last May due to budget pressures.

If you are already signed up to the service you can re-subscribe for a second year anytime from March 1st to April 30th and your collections will continue without any break in service.

If you’re not signed up but you want a garden waste collection then let the council know and, as long as your property is on a collection round, you pay the £30 annual subscription and your collections will begin.

If you are currently subscribed but you don’t want it to continue you don’t have to do anything – the service will automatically stop after April 30th.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s executive member for community services, said: “It’s a sure sign that spring is on its way when the garden waste collections re-start after their brief ‘hibernation’.

“More than 9,000 households signed up to the garden waste subscription service in its first year. To continue using the service we’re encouraging them, and others who might want to join, to sign up in good time.”