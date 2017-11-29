Garden waste collections in Burnley take a winter break

Burnley Council’s garden waste collections have gone into “hibernation” as usual over the winter period.

The last collection of this year took place on Monday and will re-start again in February 2018.

The garden waste collections, which now have to be paid for after the council introduced a controversial charge in May, have always taken a break over winter when there is less green waste to collect and all but those with the greenest fingers tend to take a break from gardening duties.

Around 9,600 households have signed up to the paid-for service since the charge was introduced.

Those who have signed up to the scheme will see collections begin again from Monday February 26th and their subscription will cover the period up until the end of April 2018.

Those already on the scheme will also be able to renew their annual subscription from February, covering the 12 months from May 1st. Anyone wishing to join the scheme for 2018/19 will also be able to do so from February.

More details will be announced nearer the time.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council's executive member for community services, said: "The new garden waste collection service is working well. It cuts out the hassle of having to fill your car with grass and cuttings and take them to the tip.

"The service is having its traditional winter break but will be back up and running in February, ready for spring when gardens come back to full bloom.”