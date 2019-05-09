Game of Thrones' Dragon and Queen Daenerys land in Burnley

Visitors to Burnley could have been forgiven for thinking they had stumbled onto a Game of Thrones set over the Bank Holiday weekend.

As part of the annual Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival resident Hannah Kokocinski made one of the dragons from the smash hit television series that has been a worldwide hit.

Hannah also created Queen Daenerys from Game of Thrones

The scarily real looking dragon even had smoke breathing from its nostrils!

Hannah also made a model of one of the main stars of the show, Queen Daenerys, played by actress Emelia Clarke, resplendent on her throne.

Heroes and Villains was this year's theme and visitors got the chance to see over 95 scarecrows on display in at the event which is organised by the Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood.