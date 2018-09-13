Gamblers and gangsters swap Broadway for Pendle

Musical favourite 'Guys And Dolls' will be coming to a Pendle theatre very soon.



It's time to roll the dice as the spectacular sizzling New York tale of gamblers, gangsters and night club singers takes to the Pendle Hippodrome stage in Colne from Tuesday September 25th to Saturday 29th. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Preparing

The Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th birthday with this Broadway classic.



Frank Loesser’s romantic comedy tells of two hustlers who take a chance on love.

Featuring timeless songs like 'I’ve Never Been in Love Before', 'If I Were a Bell', and 'Luck Be a Lady', the musical features a stellar cast.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults, and £10 for concessions and under 19s.

There is also a special offer on the Tuesday September 25th performance with tickets costing £12 for adults and £8 concessions.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Central Garage, Fence, 01282 617315 or online at www. phtheatre.co.uk.

The theatre box office is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to noon.