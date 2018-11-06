GALLERY: Burnley and Pendle businesses top £150,000 in corporate challenge fund raising drive for hospice

An "incredible" £157,036 was raised in this year’s Pendleside Hospice’s Corporate Challenge.



A record number of Burnley and Pendle businesses entered the challenge and topped last year’s total by £60,000 in the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.

The grand total was announced to 160 people at the Corporate Challenge Awards night at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside Hospice, said: “Hosting the Corporate Challenge and seeing the lengths these businesses have gone to in their fundraising efforts makes me extremely proud to be part of the Hospice.

“To raise such a huge amount over just four months of fundraising is just incredible and to raise £60,000 more than last year has blown me away.”

This year the Corporate Challenge saw local businesses taking part in a head-to-head battle to raise the most money for the Hospice from June 1st to September 30th.

Each participating company was given £50 donated by sponsor Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley to start them on their way.

Among the winners from the event were Burnley and Pendle Slimming World, who took home the overall Corporate Challenge Champion Award and the award for raising the most cash, for the third consecutive year, with a total of £28,821 – £2,000 more than in 2017.

The Slimming World team also took home the Innovation Award for pulling out all the stops and setting a challenge for their members by hosting a Fire Walk in August.

Janet Barnes, Slimming World consultant for Burnley and Pendle, promised plans were already in place to go one better next year, saying: “We’ve been supporting Pendleside Hospice for three years and as a group, we’ve raised over £68,000 in that time.

"Next year we’re aiming to reach £100,000 – we have loads of fundraising ideas in the pipeline already.

“Winning three awards is testament to the incredible team spirit we have at Slimming World – we couldn’t do this without our fantastic team and members, so these awards are for them.

“We support the hospice because it touches the lives of absolutely everybody in our local area. We’ve hosted so many events throughout the challenge and to come out as the top fundraisers makes me incredibly proud.”

Other notable winners included BCW Manufacturing Group, who took home the Team Spirit Award. It was the company’s second year of supporting the Corporate Challenge and the team went all out to engage the whole business, organising fundraising activities that not only involved BCW employees but their suppliers and contractors, plus other Corporate Challenge teams and Hospice staff.

Jen Whittaker, Marketing Manager at BCW Manufacturing Group, said: “Taking part in the Corporate Challenge was such a great experience for everyone at the business.

"We’ve created an Events Committee this year to help drive our fundraising and encourage everyone in the company to take part – it’s really brought the team together with the same goal.

“Pendleside Hospice means a lot to us, so this is the perfect way to give back to such a worthy cause.

"This is the second year we’ve taken part in the Corporate Challenge but we’re hoping to build on this for years to come. Nobody knows when they’ll need the support and care of the Hospice, so we really wanted to do all we could to help raise the vital funds.”

Christina Cope, Head of Corporate Fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, added: “We’re so grateful to have had a number of prominent local businesses taking part in the challenge and getting so much commitment from all their members of staff.

“The Corporate Challenge isn’t just about raising much-needed funds for the Hospice – it brings numerous benefits to the businesses including team-building, networking, publicity and helping to meet corporate and social responsibilities.

“We can’t wait to see what 2019 will bring.”

The evening, which was hosted by 2BR's Managing Director Simon Brierley, featured a drinks reception provided by DRN Solicitors, a two-course meal, music from Steeros and a raffle and auction.

Here is a full list of all the award winners: The Rising Star Award ( Jess Wilkinson of BCW Manufacturing Group) Innovation Most Raised Overall and Corporate Challenge awards ( Burnley and Pendle Slimming World) Best Event Award (Seriun) Man of the Year (Ian Bythell of Petty Estate abd Letting Agents) Woman of the Year ( Kayleigh James of Root Fifty Two) Fundraiser of the Year Award ( Stuart McNamara of Donald Race and Newton Solicitors) Team Spirit Award ( BCW Manufacturing Group) Best Newcomer Award ( Businesswise Solutions) Digital Marketing Award ( Petty Estate and Letting Agents) Laugh Out Loud Award (Michael Woodvine of Business First)