Gala’s gift to a worthy cause

The latest good cause to benefit from the long-running Colne Gala has received a New Year’s boost.

Volunteers running the Gala, which was first held in 1959, presented a cheque for £500 to the Fun 4 Stroke charity, following this year’s event.

The gala, run by a voluntary group with the aim of providing a free to enter annual event for the people of Colne and surrounding areas, also aims to raise funds for charity.

Chairman Mr Gary Seed said: “The main event, which takes place on the thirrd Saturday in June and includes a procession through Colne, saw live staged and arena events along with a fairground.

“Additionally, we hold a Gala Queen and Princess competition annually with the winners also attending other local galas.

“I would like to thank the local businesses for their continued support of the Gala and invite anyone who would like to join the committee to get in touch via our Facebook page.”