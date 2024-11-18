Futuristic £250,000 robot dog Spot inspires Burnley College students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spot, the innovative robot dog from Boston Dynamics, visited Burnley College to demonstrate its advanced capabilities to ambitious Construction Students and Apprentices, bringing their curriculum to life.

Under the expert guidance of Amanda Bradshaw and Ben Lewis from Korec, a leader in surveying and mapping, the £250,000 robot showcased how it can autonomously survey large areas and venture into hazardous zones inaccessible to humans.

Equipped with a mounted laser scanner, Spot is a technological marvel as well as a significant educational tool for the students.

This visit was made possible through Burnley College’s collaboration with Korec and Trimble, two top surveying companies, committed to creating cutting-edge construction equipment and inspiring future generations.

Spot in action on a construction site complete with 3D laser scanner attachment.

The presence of Spot provided a unique hands-on learning experience, allowing Students to witness first-hand the future of surveying and mapping.

Sol Whittaker, Deputy Head of Construction & Engineering at Burnley College, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"Having connections with companies like Korec and Trimble is invaluable.

“It allows our students to engage in up-close training sessions with cutting-edge technology, preparing them for the future demands of the industry."

Amanda Bradshaw and Ben Lewis from Korec bring their £250,000 Boston Dynamics Spot the Dog to Burnley College to educate learners.

Amanda Bradshaw, Regional Sales Director for Korec, said it was a valuable visit:

“We were delighted to join Burnley College recently to showcase the latest developments. It was fantastic to engage with the apprentices, including those from Lancashire County Council Civil Engineering Department; T Level Design, Surveying and Planning Students and the Pearson BTEC Students.

“It’s always an honour to support the education sector and play a part in cultivating the skills and knowledge that will help shape the future of civil engineering, construction and surveying.

“At Korec, we are committed to providing innovative solutions and supporting initiatives that help bridge the gap between education and industry.

“We believe that by collaborating with institutions like Burnley College, we can inspire the next generation to explore exciting career paths.”

Burnley College continues to lead in educational innovation by offering Students exposure to state-of-the-art tools and real-world applications. This visit by Spot is a testament to the College's commitment to providing a comprehensive learning experience that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Explore the opportunities Burnley College offers and become part of this forward-thinking institution. Visit www.burnley.ac.uk to learn more.