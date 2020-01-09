Future of Pendle school to be considered

The future of a Pendle school will be considered by Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet next week.

At the meeting next Thursday, Cabinet will consider a proposal to publish a public notice to close Hendon Brook Short Stay School with effect from August 31st this year.

As part of the process, interested parties would then have a further four weeks to make written representations.

A consultation period and discussion with the local community regarding the future of the school, located in Walton Lane, was undertaken between September 9th 2019 and ran until October 18th 2019. Views were sought from all interested parties.

Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council's executive director for education and children's services, said: "Despite considerable efforts to support the school, it has faced significant challenges. The educational standard offered is lower than we need for the pupils who attend.

"We've been working with the Regional Schools' Commissioner to try to find a sponsor to convert the school to an academy, but this has been unsuccessful.

"These circumstances mean that it is very difficult for Hendon Brook to provide pupils with the education they deserve, so we have to look closely at all of our options, especially as there are also available places in the local area.

"I'd like to reassure everyone that all views we received during the consultation were considered very carefully, before the decision was taken to move to the next stage of the process.

"Our paramount concern is always to provide the best education we can for all young people."

A consultation event, attended by education officers from the county council, was held to give parents, staff and other interested parties the chance to ask questions and express their views.

The final decision will be taken about the proposal in April.