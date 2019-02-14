Further issues identified following Padiham water leak

United Utilities has apologised for an ongoing water leak in Padiham which started on Saturday.

As we reported earlier, residents have raised concerns that a leak in Burnley Road, at the junction with Victoria Road, was causing water to gush out of the road and onto the surface.

Nearby River Drive was also affected.

When contacted by the Burnley Express, a spokesperson from United Utilities saidd: “We were notified of a leak close to the junction of Burnley Road and Victoria Road, Padiham, on Saturday and engineers were quickly dispatched to repair it.

"Subsequently, we have been made aware of further issues on this pipework and have sent our team of engineers to the site today to investigate and complete repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”