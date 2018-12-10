Further arrest over murder of 'loving' father-of-four and Burnley shopkeeper

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Nelson resident Yasir Hussain.

Detectives arrested the 40-year-old man yesterday morning (Sunday) and he’s been taken into police custody for questioning.

Mr Hussain (34), who ran the Costcutter store in Melville Street, Burnley, was found critically injured on Central Drive, Lower Gornal, Dudley, at around 9-40pm last Tuesday (December 4th) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night have since been released pending further investigation.

A 21-year-old woman, who was being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released pending further investigation.

Nabeel Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, was charged with murder on Friday evening. He appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court yesterday (December 8th) and was remanded in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Det. Insp. Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our investigation continues at pace as we try to establish exactly what happened to Mr Hussain. His family are being kept updated with these developments and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time. I’d also encourage anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation, and hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

"We’ve been working closely with our partners and local people to tackle violence in the borough and reassure members of our communities.”

Anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.