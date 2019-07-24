Furious Burnley restaurant owner demands answers over 'disruptive' roadworks

An infuriated Burnley business owner is demanding an explanation over ongoing roadworks that he claims are damaging his livelihood.



Francesco Tutrone, who owns Ballaro' Restaurant, said he had no issue with the work taking place opposite his restaurant in Barracks Road, where a Starbucks coffee and Spar shop will be opening soon alongside a petrol station.

Barracks Road will be closed with limited access until Friday.

However, he said the first he knew about a road closure being put in place this week was when he saw a sign for it a few days ago.

The road has been closed from 9am until 5pm since Monday and will be until Friday, with what Francesco calls "limited access" around these hours.

"They put some signs up a few days ago saying 'road ahead closed' but we were given no notification. There are no business open as usual' signs either so people just presume we are shut.

"I have struggled getting on to my car park myself. I tried to get on Tuesday morning and workers had parked their vans on there, blocking the entrance. It may only be closed for five days but that is a long time to us. We're a business at the end of the day and we can't afford disruptions like this.

"If we had been notified about it a few weeks ago then we would have been able to let our customers know.

Travelodge and The Gym, located adjacent to Ballaro', have also been experiencing similar problems.

Jake Taylor, who runs Taylor Made Physiques Personal Training out of The Gym, said the ongoing roadworks had been extremely disruptive.

"When staff came in on Monday they didn't know where to go. People are having to park on side streets and I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of members were just turning around and going back home. There is limited access in the evenings and early morning but members are having to enter through the exit and even then it's not clear they can access the road to get there.

"There are nearly 5,000 members here and it would have been nice to have been given some pre-warning so we could let them know what was going on."

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The work to the road is being carried out by a developer as part of planning permission.

"The work is regularly monitored by Lancashire County Council inspectors and we will raise these concerns about congestion."

A spokesman for Euro Garages, who are behind the development, said: “We have followed all regulatory procedures correctly and this is one of the many developments we are delivering across the UK.

"We applied for the road closure with the required notice period and advanced signage has been placed on the local road network seven days prior to the works starting to advise motorists.

"We also have a dedicated contractor who is present during the works to maintain access where possible to local businesses. We hope that the highways works will be completed this week.”