Funnyman Kevin Bridges: The Brand New Tour: Manchester Review 2018

Kevin Bridges is not just a comedy superstar, he's an out-and-out entertainer.

It's been three years since his last tour and he returned with a bang - leaving a packed and enthusiastic audience in hysterics.

Embarking on his biggest tour to date, The Brand New Tour has seen Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland and he certainly didn't disappoint at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

Now in his thirties, the Scottish funnyman reveals his sympathies to today’s youth who are addicted to social media and will never experience the character-building effects of asking somebody to "get off" with you and being rejected.

Renowned for his gifted storytelling talents, the Glaswegian defies himself as the voice of the last generation to know a time without the internet and he has very little time for Facebook, except when he notices pictures of childhood friends like "Craigy" - now Craig looking miserable and bored posing for a family photo! "But I know you're still in there, Craigy," says Bridges. zooming in on his friend's Facebook page.

Amusing as seen on television and straight into politics - showing he can do topical commentary - he talks about Brexit and Trump, admitting that with Donald Trump becoming president, it's hard for a comedian to add anything funnier that!

There are a few glimpses to his home life too, especially as he still lives in Glasgow, albeit on a "post estate" where he is now invited to vegan garden parties and shops in Waitrose buying avocados - much to the shock and disgust of his father.

There were roars of laughter as Kevin reveals the tale of carpenter Joseph announcing the news of Mary's pregnancy to the other guys on the building site!

And there was a classic closing routine about a family's anxiety of waiting over an hour for a Chinese takeaway from the Lucky Panda at a time when apps did not exist. Kevin had a 12000-strong crowd in stitches as he explained the curtain-twitch wait only to discover no "hoose rice".

With brilliant slants on life and perfectly constructed stories, this was a legendary performance by Kevin and an absolute blockbuster of a show. His support act, the talented Nath Valvo's high energy comedy was amazing too.

Kevin Bridges "The BRAND NEW Tour – Live" is available on DVD and Digital Download from Friday, December 7th.