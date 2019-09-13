Funeral date announced for murdered Burnley teaching assistant

A funeral date has been set for murdered Burnley teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck.

Mourners will gather to pay their last respects to Lindsay next Friday at 1pm at St Margaret's Church in Hapton.

This will be followed by a private committal.

Lindsay, whose body was discovered in Accrington Cemetery last month, had been missing for two weeks.

Her disappearance prompted hundreds of people in the community to launch a search to find her, both on social media and through organised searches close to where she went missing.

A moving tribute to Lindsay, published by Champ Funeral Directors, describes the 47-year-old as the 'most amazing mum and truly selfless lady' who doted on her children, Steven and Sarah and always gave her all to ensure that their lives were fun and filled with laughter.

Lindsay worked at Ightenhill Primary School where she was said to adore being surrounded by children.

The tribute went on to say that Lindsay had a very creative mind and loved to put pencil to paper to create amazing drawings. She was also known for going above and beyond her role at the school helping to create the most amazing props for school productions and plays.

A popular lady, Lindsay had a wide circle of friends and she loved walking, camping and holidays to the Greek island of Skiathos.

Lindsay also leaves her husband Tim, father Russell, brother Daryl, sister-in-law Tracy and nieces and nephews.

Donations are being received in memory of Lindsay on behalf of Cancer Research.

A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with Lindsay's murder and a provisional trial date has been set for Preston Crown Court on February 25th next year.