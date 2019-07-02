Funeral cortège of Burnley fan who died in Portugal to pass Turf Moor

The funeral of a Clarets fan who died while away watching England will take place this week.

Craig Golding (50), of Lubbock Street, was travelling to watch England play the Netherlands in the Nations Cup in Portugal when he suffered a suspected heart attack and died on June 6th.

READ MORE: Family of hugely popular Burnley fan who died while away watching England pay tribute to 'genuine bloke'

A service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, July 4th, starting at noon with the cortège passing Turf Moor shortly before.

The wake will be held in the James Hargreaves suite, Turf Moor, from 12-45pm.

It has been requested that flowers are from family only and donations will be taken for British Heart Foundation and Burnley FC in the Community.

A fundraising page to help cover the costs of Craig's funeral has been set up on Facebook by friend Mark O'Dowd.

Anybody wishing to donate can find the details here.