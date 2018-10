A charity meal held at Padiham's Mamma Mia restaurant raised money for three local charities.

Organised by the Mayoress’s Fundraising Committee, the event raised more than £300 in aid of Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs' charities.

These are North West Air Ambulance, BK’s Heroes (raising brain and kidney disease awareness), East Lancashire People First (supporting people with learning difficulties) and Burnley FC in the Community.