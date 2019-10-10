Fundraising page set up after callous yobs target Burnley town centre tea room for second time

Kind-hearted friends have rallied around a Burnley tea room owner whose beloved shop has been targeted again by vandals.



Kelly Bland's Krafty Cow tea room in Boot Way had its windows smashed in the early hours of this morning.

Kelly outside her Krafty Cow tea room after the first break-in at the end of June

Heartless thieves made off with a charity box containing £15 for the Lifeboat Charity.

Kelly was left heartbroken at the end of June when in a similar incident thieves stole money from the till, a number of electrical items and around £150 in charity money.

Now, friends have a set up a JustGiving page - here - to help Kelly pay for repairs and replace the charity shop money.

Friend Leanne Darby said: "The work Kelly of Krafty Cow does to help the local community is huge, from hosting Natter Shack events for lonely people, providing a safe space for mums and dads to socialise, free craft events for little ones and many other good causes such as the recent knitted poppy drive.

"No business should have to suffer at the hands of thieves but even more so, those who continue to give back to their community.

"Please help Kelly to replace the charity money she has raised and to repair her window."