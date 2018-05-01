Fundraising artwork in memory of Peter

Peace and love, an original artwork by gifted artist Jill Wright, is top prize in the bumper raffle at the Peter Wright memorial charity doubles at Sabden Bowling green on May 12th and 13th.

The raffle raises money for Marie Curie and, once again, Jill has created a beautiful artwork especially for the competition, held in memory of her late uncle.

Top bowlers from across the North West take part in the competition so there’s always excellent bowling for spectators to enjoy.

Raffle tickets are on sale now.