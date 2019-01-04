Fundraisers join Burnley FC chairman for charity walk to Huddersfield

A large group of fundraisers joined Burnley FC chairman Mike Garlick for a charity walk to Huddersfield ahead of the crunch Premier League fixture.

In reversal of the route undertaken by Huddersfield fans in October, the 26-mile walk saw trekkers set off from Turf Moor at 7-30am on Wednesday as they made their way to the John Smith’s stadium where they enjoyed a 2-1 win over the Terriers.

A total of £20,500 has been raised so far, an amount which will be split equally between Burnley FC in the Community and Alzheimer’s Society.

Burnley FC Chairman, Mike Garlick said: “I would like to thank the 25 walkers who accompanied me on the Walk to Huddersfield recently.

"It was fantastic to meet you all on the day and I am delighted that over £20,000 has been raised for two worthwhile causes, the club’s official charity Burnley FC in the Community and Alzheimer’s Society.

"It’s an incredible amount to have raised, funds that will help both organisations to carry out their vital charitable work in the East Lancashire region.”

Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, Sue Swire said: “What a fantastic achievement for all the walkers, despite some of them having dreadful problems with their feet, hips and generally being extremely tired they pushed on and completed the walk.

"It’s a massive achievement to walk over 20 miles, what amazing determination from the Claret walkers it was an absolute pleasure to be involved for the last five miles.

“The money the walkers have raised will enable us to continue to reach for our goals. Until the day we find a cure, Alzheimer’s Society will be here for anyone affected by dementia - wherever they are, whatever they’re going through.

"Everything we do is informed and inspired by them. Thank you so much selecting us as one of your charities.”

Donations are still being accepted via the Walk to Huddersfield Justgiving campaign here.