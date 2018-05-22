Fun Run: Lancashire charity helping bereaved parents raises £8,000

A local charity supporting bereaved parents has raised almost £8,000 with a sponsored, one-mile fun run, leaving the organiser - who herself lost her son - "overwhelmed" as over 350 runner took part.

Set up by Joanne Edwards in memory of her son, Luke Edwards, Friends of Serenity aims to improve bereavement care and support post-loss in and around East Lancashire, and held the run on Sunday, May 20th to give their fundraising efforts a boost.

Runners from the East Lancashire Hospital Trust who took part.

While Luke tragically died with no physical memories at all minus a couple of clinical pictures, the Lancashire-based Friends of Serenity has - since its establishment five years ago - helped countless families grappling with the traumatic loss of a children yet to be born, young babies, or even in their late teens.

“We really wanted this event to celebrate five years of Friends of Serenity, incorporating Luke’s fifth birthday alongside it," said Joanne. "A phenomenal amount has been raised from incredible East Lancashire families, some of whom have lost their own babies as recently as February this year."

With a total of 361 people taking part in the event - sponsored by the likes of Storehouse Logistics and their main sponsor, Funktion - Joanne said she was "completely overwhelmed by the number we had taking part."

“We are very thankful for the support off Function Events," said Joanne of the Burnley-based company, which specialises in group activities and weekend accommodation packages across the UK and Europe. "[We] also want to extend our gratitude to our volunteers, race leader Fran, the fantastic stall holders, and amazing sponsors.”

To find out more about Friends of Serenity visit their website as www.friendsofserenity.org