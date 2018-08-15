Fun day to mark refurbished Burnley park's re-opening

One of Burnley’s best-loved parks will officially be 're-opened' on Sunday following a £1.2 million restoration project.

The official ceremony will take place at the main entrance gates in Ormerod Road at 1-30pm and form part of a Fun in the Park event from noon to 4pm.

Work started on refurbishing the park in December 2017 and the project was largely funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund following a successful application by Burnley Council, which also contributed £250,000 towards the cost.

Local contractor Rosslee Construction was employed to restore the pavilion and convert the former boathouse into a café, which will be run by Burnley Leisure.

The Italian gardens and park bridges have been restored by Groundwork Direct and the original railings and gates on Ormerod Road have been restored by local firm Remec Engineering.

The council’s own greenspaces team constructed an exciting new play area, restored the Italian gardens and replanted the rose garden, all supported by a willing and hard-working band of volunteers, including Steve Pycroft who single-handedly restored every one of the 70 benches in the park.

The park has remained open while the restoration work went ahead and there are still some outstanding works to complete, including some path resurfacing and re-painting the paddling pool.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “The council is immensely grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for the £960,000 of funding it has provided to restore and preserve the heritage of the park, which will ensure that it will be enjoyed by future generations to come.

“It has kept its 1930s character but its main features have all been refurbished and given a new life. I’d encourage people to come along and see what’s been going on; it’s a lovely park and we are very lucky to have it on our doorsteps.”

The borough’s deputy Mayor, Coun. Anne Kelly, along with representatives of the Heritage Lottery Fund, Burnley Civic Trust, the Friends of Thompson Park and many others who have support the park will officially open the new gates in Ormerod Road at 1-30pm.

The Fun in the Park event will include fun fair rides, face painting, arts and crafts, food stalls, and displays by the Manchester School of Samba.

No dogs or alcohol are allowed in the park.